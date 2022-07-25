Obit – Temple Marie Gwaltney Craighead

Temple Marie Gwaltney Craighead, age 92, born in Hickman, March 10, 1930, died at home of natural causes on July 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by parents, Temple Gwaltney and Iva Rowland, foster parents Benton and Thelma Gwaltney, stepbrother, Cordell Lawrence, and husband, Rev Billy Craighead.

Marie is survived by son, Philip Craighead (Darlene) of Lebanon, daughter, Phyllis Craighead of Mt. Juliet, grandson, Zachary Temple Craighead (Melissa) of Lebanon, granddaughter, Carissa Stone of Cookeville, great grandchildren, Madison, Miles, Lyla Mae, and Wade Craighead of Lebanon, Xavier Wheeler of Cookeville, foreign exchange student children, Dr. Ad Jooren of the Netherlands, Chiyo (Makoto) Shibata Tokiwa of Japan, foreign exchange student grandchildren, Marina and Luna of Japan.

Marie graduated from Gordonsville High School, attended Martin Methodist College, Peabody College and Belmont University. She taught kindergarten and was Director at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Later she enjoyed working with older adults in Clarksville, McKendree, Pulaski and Nashville. Together with Billy, a retired United Methodist minister, Marie served churches throughout Middle Tn. She was a member of the Wesleyan Service Guild and United Methodist Women’s Group. She taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir in churches where Billy was pastor.

Marie loved life and enjoyed traveling the US and the world with tour groups, friends, family and her husband. In her later years Marie continued to bring joy and love in her life and the lives of those around her. Marie was a fierce competitor and loved gathering around the canasta table with her family and friends for food and fellowship. Her final week was spent with her card playing friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Martin Methodist College c/o Billy and Marie Craighead Scholarship Fund, 433 West Madison St. Pulaski, TN 38478 or Lebanon First United Methodist Church 415 West Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery Fund c/o Bass Funeral PO Box 248 Gordonsville, TN 38563.

Honorary pall bearers: Methodist Ministries of Spouses of TN Conference, Gordonsville High School class of 1948, and Buford Winfrey. Pall bearers: Randy Lowry, Zack Craighead, Carissa Stone, Philip Clemmons, Robert Lee Smith, and Mike Chandler.

