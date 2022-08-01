Obit – Mr. Brent Jasper Leckner

Mr. Brent Jasper Leckner, age 79, of Brush Creek, passed away on Tuesday July 26, 2022.

Mr. Leckner was born March 3, 1943, in Detroit, MI, a son of the late Guy Lee Leckner and Pearl Vivian Lindquist Leckner. He was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Leckner in 1983.

Mr. Leckner was a graduate of Hartland Consolidated School in Hartland, MI. He married Terry Denice Slagle on May 12, 1973. He worked at Nissan for 23 years, retiring in 2006. He was a member of the New Middleton Baptist Church.

Mr. Leckner is survived by his wife of 49 years, Terry Denice Leckner of Brush Creek; three children: Amanda (Billy) Davenport of Brentwood, Jonathon (Nicole) Leckner of Gallatin, and Trevor (Erin) Leckner of Fowlerville, MI; grandchildren: Taylor, Will, Nick, Abby, Ethan, Owen, Alexia, Lauryn, Hannah, Katelyn, and Carter; two sisters: Karen Wegner of Brighton, MI and Patricia Brooks of Howell, MI; three half-brothers: Gale Leckner, Glen Leckner, and Lafollett Leckner.

Mr. Leckner is at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes where funeral services were held on Monday August 1, 2022 at 11AM with Bro B. J. Thomason officiating. Graveside service and interment were held Monday August 1, 2022 at 1 PM at The Crestlawn Cemetery in Cookeville.

