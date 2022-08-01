Obit – Mr. Nathan George

Defeated Creek community resident, Mr. Nathan George, died peacefully at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, at his Nixon Hollow Lane home, one day after his July 25th birthday. Mr. George, age 75, was under the care of Avalon Hospice of Cookeville.

The 11 a.m., Friday morning, July 29th funeral services were conducted by Bro. Richie Gibbs from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed at 2:30 p.m. in the George Family Cemetery on George Mountain in Estillfork, Alabama.

Mr. George was the youngest of seven children of the late Elvie and Varnie Lee Hayes George and was born on High Top Mountain in Jackson County, Alabama on July 25, 1947.

Three sisters preceded him in death, Vadie, Evera and Autry George, and three brothers, Layton, Clayton and Daylon George.

Mr. George had resided in the Nixon Hollow for nine years after, retiring as a foreman in the nursery industry.

He was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving is a daughter, Mandi Myers and husband, Steven, of South Carthage; four sons, Elvie Ray George of Estill Springs, Vinson George of Manchester, Jamie George and wife, Shirley, of the Defeated Creek community, Ricky George and wife, Michelle, of Florida; the mother of his children, Janice Coxville King of the Cato community; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE