Obit – Mrs. Jewel Wilkerson Woodard

Mrs. Jewel Wilkerson Woodard, a homemaker of the Popes Hill community, died at 12:34 a.m. Sunday morning, July 24, 2022, at the Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, at the age of 73, where she was admitted July 23rd.

Bro. Billy Smith assisted by Bro. Michael Christian officiated at the 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, July 27th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in section two at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

She was one of four children, three daughters and a son, of the late Roy Coleman Wilkerson, who died at the age of 67 on March 1, 1991, and Sadie Inez Ford Wilkerson, who died at the age of 87 on November 26, 2010, and was born Jewel Dean Wilkerson in the Grant community on February 10, 1949.

She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lindsay Hullett, and a great grandson, Kaleb Hullett, who both died August 11, 2010 and a daughter-in-law, Jada Woodard, who died August 27, 2021.

Mrs. Woodard was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Sammy Ronald Woodard Sr., who died July 7, 2001 at the age of 53.

Mrs. Woodard was a member of the former Bellwood Church and attended the Light of the World Church in Carthage.

Surviving are three sons, Sammy Ronald Woodard Jr. of Portland, William “Billy” Woodard and Jamie Allen Woodard, both of the Popes Hill community; two sisters, Carolyn Naomi Strickland and Kenny Fisher of the Popes Hill community, Wanda Dean Woodard and husband, Russell, of the Hiwassie community; brother, Roy Allen Wilkerson and wife, Louann, of the Grant community; two grandchildren, Devon and Randy Woodard, both of Portland; two great-grandchildren, Addie and Colton Woodard.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE