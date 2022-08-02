Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/04/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Betty Avelene Smith Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty Avelene Smith, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of July, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of July, 2022. Signed Gwendolyn Avelene Crawford, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Tillman W. Payne, Attorney 8-4-2t

NOTICE LOUIS WAYNE SILCOX, JR. The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Kylie Lucille Silcox. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, 931-319-0127, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 27th day of September, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 7-14-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Martin Jeremy Maxwell Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Martin Jeremy Maxwell, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of December, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of July, 2022. Signed Heather Lynne Maxwell, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 8-4-2t

NOTICE ERICA FAYE BROWN The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Alexander, Glenn and Ruth Brown. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 319-0127, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 22nd day of November, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 7-28-4t

I, B&G Auto, have this 2008 Nissan Altima with this VIN#1N4AL21E18C177156 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766. 08-04-22(2t)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A Petition requesting a merger of Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District, (MTNGUD) principal offi ce located at 1030 West Broad Street, Smithville, DeKalb County, Tennessee 37166, with the Clay Gas Utility District of Clay County, Tennessee (CGUD) principal offi ce located at 424 Brown Street, Celina, Tennessee 38551, and to amend the boundaries of MTNGUD has been fi led with the DeKalb County Mayor in Smithville, Tennessee. A public hearing before a panel of the county mayors of each county situated in whole or in part within the Surviving Municipality will be held: The purpose of the hearing is to determine the public convenience and necessity for Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District to merge with the Clay Gas Utility District of Clay County, Tennessee. Findings will be made whether the merger is economically sound, feasible, and in the public interest. Further fi ndings will be made on territorial limits of the Surviving Municipality and other matters ancillary to these issues. A Petition describing the details of this transaction is on fi le at the Offi ce of the DeKalb County Mayor, One Public Square, Smithville, Tennessee 37166, for public inspection. This notice is provided as directed in Tennessee Code Annotated 7-82-202 to all county mayors of the twenty-three (23) counties served by MTNGUD or CGUD; mayors of any town, city or natural gas utility district within three (3) miles of the expanded boundaries of MTNGUD; or any city or town with a population of fi ve thousand (5,000) or more within fi ve (5) miles of the expanded boundaries; and is published in newspapers of general circulation in the districts’ service areas. Tim Stribling DeKalb County Mayor One Public Square Smithville, TN 37166 AUGUST 17, 2022 10:30 a.m. (CDT) Leslie Town Center Herald-Citizen Room One West First Street Cookeville, TN 38501 08-04-22(1t)

NOTICE South Side Utility District has an upcoming vacancy on its Board of Commissioners, and intends to select three nominees to certify to the county mayor to fi ll the vacancy. If you have knowledge of a qualifi ed person to be considered as one of the three persons whose names will be submitted; you are invited to submit the name in writing with a brief summary of the person’s qualifi cations. If mailed, the address is P.O. Box 253, Carthage, TN 37030. Hand deliver to 251 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville. The name must be in the district’s offi ce no later than 4:00 p.m. (local time) August 9, 2022. The sender is responsible for complying with the on-time submission of the name. It is the policy of South Side Utility District not to discriminate because of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. 08-04-22(1t)

I, Tommy Nava, have this 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 Hemi 5.7-V8 with this VIN#107HU182985621066 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle please contact me at 615-999-8277. 08-04-22(2t)

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. In addition to regular business, the Commission will be considering allowing the reverse subdivision (“lotconsolidation”) of the following property Jefferson W Ave 121 MAP 53—D, PARCEL C-11.00 Zoning District: C-2 (General Commercial District) The meeting is open to the public. You are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding these matters. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Carthage Board of Zoning appeals will hold a meeting and Public Hearing on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 6:30 PM at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce, 939 Upper Ferry Rd., to consider the approval of a sign variance request pursuant to City Ordinance # P-20191113 for the following property: The meeting and Public Hearing are open to the public, and any person with interest will be allowed to speak to the matter. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage Property Address: 228 McGinness Ave., Carthage, TN 37030 Map: 054, Grp: G, Parcel: 014.00 Zoning District: R-2 (Medium Density Residential District) 08-04-22(1t)

I, LaVonne Davenport, have this 2005 Suzuki 4-wheeler with this VIN#53AAM43A057109094 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-3309. 08-04-22(2t)

I, LaVonne Davenport, have this 2004 Suzuki 4-wheeler with this VIN#5SAAK46K157104898 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-3309. 08-04-22(2t)

ELECTION NOTICE NOVEMBER 8, 2022 STATE GENERAL ELECTION Governor …………………………………………………………….4 year term US Representative ………. 6th District ………………………… 2 year term TN Senate ………………….15th District …………………….…. 4 year term TN Representative ………..40th District ……………………….. 2 year term TOWN OF CARTHAGE ELECTION Mayor………………………….……….….. 4 year term Three (3) City Aldermen …………………4 year term TOWN OF GORDONSVILLE ELECTION Three (3) City Aldermen…………………4 year term One (1) City Alderman …………………. 2 year Unexpired Term Petition Deadlines for Carthage and Gordonsville Municipal Elections First Day Petitions are available………………………….… June 20, 2022 Qualifying Deadline ……………….……….NOON August 18, 2022 Voter Deadlines for the November 8, 2022 Election Last Day to Register to Vote for this Election……….………….October 11, 2022 Dates to Request an Absentee Ballot…… . August 10 thru November 1, 2022 Early Voting Dates…………………….…… October 19 thru November 3, 2022 Smith County Election Commission 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030 Phone – 615-735-8241∙ Fax 615-735-8253 [email protected] Office Hours: Monday – Friday 8 am to 4 pm Wesley Rigsby, Chairman • Anne Waggoner, Secretary Rob Goodrow, Commissioner • Donnie Dennis, Commissioner • Steve Willbur, Commissioner Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator of Elections

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing on August 8, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to consider the rezoning of eighty-seven (87) acres, or the southern three-fourths of county-owned property 149 Baker Lane, from I-1 Light Industrial District to M-1 Mixed Residential-Commercial District. The property is more fully described as follows: The application for this request, submitted by Smith County, is on fi le at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. (Parcel 004.00, Map 077, of the Tax Assessor’s Offi ce, Smith County, Tennessee) John Potts, Mayor 08-04-22(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing on August 8, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to consider an amendment to Ordinance 2022-07- 11 amend Building Permit Fee Schedule for the Town of Gordonsville. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. John Potts, Mayor 08-04-22(1t)

I, Dakota Pittman, have this 1995 Ford F-250 XL with this VIN#1FTHX25F4SKC03794 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-636-4398. 07-28-22(2t)