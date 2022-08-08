Obit – Mrs. Sarah Hackett Huffines

Tanglewood community resident, Mrs. Sarah Hackett Huffines, passed away peacefully at 8:03 a.m. Friday morning, August 5, 2022, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage where she was admitted July 15th, following a period of declining health. At the age of 99, she was ten weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Her pastor, Bro. Jeff Burton, assisted by Eld. Jeff Patterson, officiated at the 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, August 7th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in section five at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Born Sarah Virgie Hackett in the Kempville community on October 13, 1922, she was one of four children of the late Henry Oscar Hackett, who died at the age of 36 on April 25, 1928 and Mallie Lee Kemp Hackett Turner who died at the age of 68 on March 7, 1963.

At the early age of 12, in 1934, she professed a faith in Christ and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in the Kempville community, (now the Christian Community Fellowship Church).

Mrs. Huffines was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Hackett Forgy, who died September 18, 2008 at the age of 92, two brothers, Asa Allen Hackett, died in 1980, and Bernice Gray Hackett, who died as an infant on February 19, 1914 at the age of five months and seven days of age.

Also preceding Mrs. Huffines in death were a son-in-law, retired United Methodist minister Rev. Harold Dean Ray, who died May 7, 2015 at the age of 80, a grandson, David Philip Ray, who died at the age of 5 on January 31, 1967 and a great-grandson, Jordan Cage Hackett, who died October 14, 2002 at the age of four months and one week of age.

Mrs. Huffines attended Carthage High School and attended the former Oak Grove Elementary School on Gladdice Road and was on the first girls’ basketball team the school had established.

In Lafayette on June 25, 1941, Mrs. Huffines was united in marriage to Dewey Donald “Cap” Huffines, who preceded her in death on January 4, 1999 at the age of 77, following over fifty seven years of marriage, on their Little Salt Lick Creek Road farm in Smith County.

Following his death, she relocated to the Tanglewood community where she lived happily until moving to the Carthage Pavilion and enjoyed her time there for the past six years.

She was employed at the former Carthage Shirt Corporation for thirty three years and A & C Enterprises for six years, before retiring in 1994 at the age of 72.

Surviving are Mr. and Mrs. Huffines two children, Hilda Faye Huffines Ray of Knoxville, Philip Hackett Huffines and wife, Myrna Lynn Petty Huffines, of the Tanglewood community; three grandchildren, Mark Ray and wife, Kathy Hamilton Ray, of Knoxville, Phillip Alan Huffines of the Defeated Creek community, Karen Huffines Hackett and husband, Stephen Hackett, of South Carthage; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn Nicole (Brooke) Taylor and husband, Anthony, of Cookeville, Emmie Lynn Huffines of the Defeated Creek community.

The Huffines family has requested memorials to either the Jordan Hackett Foundation or the Hackett Family Cemetery.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE