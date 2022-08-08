Obit – Ms. Kim Papagna

Ms. Kim Papagna, a licensed Practical Nurse of Baxter, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning, August 1, 2022, after suffering a fatal heart attack at her Mother’s Dyer Ridge Road home. Ms. Papagna was 60.

Bro. Lanny Thomas officiated at the 11 a.m. Thursday morning, August 4th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Ms. Papagna’s cousin, Donnie Key, delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the Papagna Family lot in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

A service honoring her life as a nurse was conducted at the chapel by the Tennessee Nurses Honor Guard and a graveside military tribute was conducted by the American Legion Post #57 of Carthage

She was one of two children of Hattie Jane Silcox Papagna Carr of Baxter and the late John James Papagna.

Their son, Jeffery Lynn “Jeff” Papagna, died at the age of 27 in a heavy equipment construction accident in Michigan which occurred on July 9, 1991.

Her step-father, Morris Eugene Carr, died June 12, 2009 at the age of 70, and her step-brother, Morris Dewayne Carr, died June 7, 2018 at the age of 56 as the result of an automobile accident.

Ms. Papagna was a 1980 graduate of Smith County High School and received her L. P. N. degree in nursing from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Livingston.

While at Smith County High School she majored in music, was a member of the Interact Club her sophomore and junior years, the speech and drama club her junior and senior year, the business club her freshman and sophomore year, the 4-H club her freshman year, and the VICA Club her senior year.

Ms. Papagna was a nurse at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon.

She attended the Carthage Church of God.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, is her extended family, Albert Silcox and wife, Joyce, of South Carthage, M. B. Silcox of Smithville, Larry K. Silcox and wife, Janice, of Carthage, Mary Evelyn Key, also of Carthage and Marsha Silcox Salisbury and husband, Bryan, of the Rome community.

The Papagna family requests memorials to the Tennessee Nurses Honor Guard.

