New South Carthage mayor

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

It was a simple city election in South Carthage.

One vote would put all candidates in office as candidates faced no opposition.

All candidates ran as Independents as the city election was not subject to a primary election.

South Carthage Municipal Election:

Mayor—

Joey Nixon, a county commissioner, received 183 votes. Nixon did not seek re-election to the county commission.

Alderman—

Ward I—Bobby Law—51 votes.

Ward I—Seth L. Dillehay—54 votes.

Ward II—Sam Murley— 108 votes.

