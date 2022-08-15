Obit – Clyde Ray

Longtime Smith County resident, Clyde Ray, passed away on August 9, 2022 at the age of 84, in Smyrna. Clyde Allen Ray was born January 5, 1938 in Lancaster to Wirt and Bonnie Betty Ray. He was the youngest of his six siblings. He graduated from Gordonsville High School in Gordonsville in May 1956. He went on to enlist in the US Army and was first stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia, Company D. He was honorably discharged and later met his future wife, Ivora Jean Murray. They were married on July 28, 1961 in Oklahoma City and would eventually move to the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming to ranch and raise a family.

Fitting for the person he was and the places he would go, Clyde’s high school class voted him their ‘Best All-Around’ friend. Their class motto was “No Reward Without Labor”. He was born into a hardworking agricultural family who made their living off the land. He raised his children to understand the ‘living rewards’ that come from raising crops to feed and putting your full heart and toil into readying livestock for eventual sale. He made sure his children understood the true meaning of hard work and the benefits thereof. Most folks who met Clyde soon came to understood him to be a genuine, honest and kind person.

While in the Army, Clyde excelled in the welding trade and later put those skills to use as a welder on the “Iron Horses” of Wyoming’s Gas Hills oil fields. He went on to work for Fremont County, Wyoming School District #1, where he retired after more than 20 years of service to the county’s youth.

He moved back home to his beloved ‘Rocky Top’ in the mid-1990s, where he lived until his death.

He was preceded in death by father, Wirt Ray, and mother, Bonnie Betty Ray; brothers, Louie (Evelyn), Paul (Mary), Joey (Frances), Pat (Jo Doris) and sisters, Carlee (Joe) Bostic, Frankie (Douglas) Fletcher.

He is survived by daughters, Regina (Joel) Meena of Cheyenne and Claudia (Gerald) Russell of Lander; son, Edward (Leslie) Ray of Charlotte, NC; grandsons, Tony and Eli Meena, Tucker and Aidan Russell and Dalton Ray; granddaughter, Faith Ray, and his youngest descendant, great grandson, Johnny, who shares his great grandfather’s fiery red hair and zest for life.

In accordance with his wishes, he has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at Bass Funeral Home, in Gordonsville, on August 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 1:30PM until 3:30PM.

