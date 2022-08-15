Obit – Mrs. Bertie Duke Dickerson

Mrs. Bertie Duke Dickerson, age 84, of South Carthage died peacefully at 4:55 p.m. Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage where she had been cared for since being admitted August 4th, suffering from kidney failure.

Bud Reeder, retired Church of Christ minister, officiated at the 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, August 11th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial beside her husband followed in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

The eldest of seven children, six daughters and one son of the late John Dillard Caruthers, who died December 17, 1992 at the age of 80, and Effie Mae Spivey Caruthers, who died January 29, 2003 at the age of 84, she was born Bertie Frances Caruthers in the Whitleyville community of Jackson County on February 16, 1938.

A sister and a brother preceded her in death. Betty Gail Caruthers Hudson, died at the age of 57 on February 1, 2016, and Jerry Wayne Caruthers, preceded her in death at the age of 40 on July 11, 1987.

In the Elmwood community, on February 28, 1985, she was united in marriage by Bro. Steve Law to Gordonsville native Roy Cecil Dickerson, who preceded her in death at the age of 80 on October 15, 2021, following over thirty six years of marriage.

Also preceding Mrs. Dickerson in death were two sons, Joseph (Joey) Duke, who died from a massive heart attack while attending church services on March 14, 2021 at the age of 56, and Garland Dowell Duke, died September 2, 1993 at the age of 37, and a great-granddaughter, Grace Nicole “Gracie Bug” Duke, who died August 21, 2004 at the age of eleven months and four days of age.

The father of Mrs. Dickerson’s children, Rufus Duke, died at the age of 63, after suffering a heart attack while doing yard work on April 11, 1999.

Mrs. Dickerson worked with over 10 years of employment at the William L. Bonnell (Bon-L) in Gordonsville and was retired with ten years of service from the Army Corps of Engineers, where she was employed at the Cordell Hull Dam Resource Managers office.

She attended the New Level Church in Carthage.

Surviving are four children, Radford Duke and wife, Melissa, of the Silver Point community, Dorothy Duke Rush and husband, Don, of Gainesboro, Roy (Teedo) Dickerson and wife, Kita Kemp Dickerson, of South Carthage, Carol Ann Dickerson Norris of Cincinnati, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Chris Duke and wife, Jennifer, Stephen Duke and wife, Kerri, Ben Silcox and wife, Elizabeth, Tracie Dennis, Jessie Dennis, Kimberly Grisham, Presli Dickerson, Jimmy Law and wife, April; four sisters, Jo Helen Caruthers Sloan Huddleston, Nannie Caruthers Newberry, Janice Caruthers Short and husband, Wally, of Hermitage Springs, Charlotte Caruthers Cherry and husband, Ricky, of Lafayette; caregivers, her sister, Jo Huddleston, Kathy Verax and Tina Comstock.

