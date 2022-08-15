Obit – Mrs. Janice Agee Anderson

Mrs. Janice Agee Anderson, of Carthage, was pronounced deceased at 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022, at the Quality Center for Rehab and Healing in Lebanon.

Her minister, Edward L. Anderson, officiated at the 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, August 12th, funeral services from the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Witcher Cemetery in the Bagdad community.

She was born Janice Agee and was the second of four children, two sons and two daughters, born to the late Amon Hale Agee, who died at the age of 70 on July 1, 1994, and Opal Lee Butler Agee, who died at the age of 96 on March 20, 2019.

Her older brother, James Butler Agee, preceded her in death on April 22, 2017 at the age of 75, and a brother-in-law, Barry Wayne Kemp, died April 24, 2013 at the age of 70.

Mrs. Anderson was baptized into Christ at the Bagdad Church of Christ by the then minister Edward L. Anderson.

After relocating to Carthage, she placed membership at the Carthage Church of Christ where she remained a member until death.

Before her retirement she was employed at the former Overstreet-Hughes Company in South Carthage where she worked as an assembly worker.

Survivors include her son, Wayne Anderson and wife, Lee Ann Anderson, three grandchildren, Landon Anderson and wife, Molly Anderson, Logan Anderson and wife, Cristina Anderson, Leah Beth Anderson; six great grandchildren, Yokley, Lynlee, Avarie, Carson, Shelby, and Ava, all of Red Boiling Springs; sister, Peggy Agee Kemp of the Defeated Creek community, brother Stan Agee and wife, Patty Agee, sister-in-law, Mollie Agee, and aunt, Helen Butler, all of the Gladdice community.

The Anderson family requests memorials be made to the Witcher Cemetery Mowing Fund.

ANDERSON & SON of RED BOILING SPRINGS