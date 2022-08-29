Obit – Mr. Alfred “Bubba” McCormick

Carthage resident, Mr. Alfred “Bubba” McCormick, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage at 1:32 a.m. Monday morning, August 22, 2022, after collapsing at his McGinness Avenue home earlier that morning. He had recently had major shoulder surgery. Mr. McCormick was 62.

Memorial services are scheduled to be conducted on Friday afternoon, September 2nd, at 4 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

The McCormick family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage only on Friday, September 2nd, from 2 p.m. until the memorial services at 4 p.m.

He was one of six children and was the son of Jewell Madeline Presley McCormick of Carthage and the late Prentice Lee McCormick, who died August 12, 1981 at the age of 44 and was born Alfred Lee McCormick in Carthage on March 19, 1960.

An infant sister, Betty Sue McCormick, died at the age of 1 day old on July 14, 1958.

He was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Teresa Ann Lynn McCormick, who died at the age of 54 on January 2, 2018.

Mr. McCormick was a retired Sumner County farmer and had relocated back to his home town following his retirement.

He was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Jewell, is a sister, Louann McCormick Dixon of Bowling Green, Kentucky; three brothers, Prentice “Pee Wee” McCormick of Carthage, Shelvie McCormick of Gallatin and Jamie McCormick of Carthage.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE