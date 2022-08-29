Obit – Mr. Carl Braiden Looper

Funeral services for Carl Braiden Looper, Age 72, of the Dry Hollow community of Monterey, were conducted on Monday, August 22, 2022, At 11:00 AM from the Chapel Of Goff Funeral Home. Bro. Estel Bilbrey officiated and interment followed in the Harris Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Looper was born on Tuesday, February 7, 1950, in Monterey to the late Ap and Lou Effie Bilbrey Looper. Mr. Looper passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. Mr. Looper worked with William Bonnell Company in Gordonsville for 42 years.

He was survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Treva Riddle Looper of the Dry Hollow community; 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Jamie and Brenda Looper of the Dry Hollow community, Terry and Michelle Looper of Brush Creek; 6 grandchildren, Breanna (Cody) Todd, Jacob Looper, Traci Looper, Eli Looper, Leland Looper, and Wyatt Looper; sister, Deanna Looper of Livingston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mayzelle Buckner, Homer Looper, Lj Looper, Austin Looper, Dimpsey Looper, and Dimple Looper. The family received friends at Goff Funeral Home on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Arrangements and care provided by D.M. Goff Funeral Home, inc., 205 East Cleveland Avenue, Monterey, Tennessee 38574, phone, 931.839.2311.