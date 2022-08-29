Obit – Mr. Terry Keith Wood

Mr. Terry Keith Wood, age 37, of Elmwood, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home in the Pea Ridge community.

Keith was born on August 30, 1984 in Lebanon, son of Terry Walter Wood and Betty Alice Gillespie. He graduated from Smith County High School in 2002. He worked in electrical maintenance at Novalex.

Keith is survived by his parents: Terry Walter (Melinda) Wood of South Carthage and Betty Gillespie (Travis) Smith of Rawls Creek community of Smith County; brother: Matthew (Vanessa) Smith; sister: Kendra Marlar and step-grandmother: Mary Lou Smith.

Memorial services for Keith were conducted from the East Carthage Missionary Baptist Church, 228 McGinness Ave., Carthage, TN on Saturday August 27, 2022 at 2PM with Elder Ricky Hall officiating.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE