Obit – Mrs. Christine Johnson Smith

Graveside service for Mrs. Christine Johnson Smith will be 9:00 A.M. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Gordonsville Cemetery.

Mrs. Smith, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away August 24, 2022, at Quality Care.

Born June 26, 1941, in Clay County, She is the daughter of the late Claude and Elsie Lee Hawkins Johnson. She was a retired waitress and store clerk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lee “Preacher” Smith; son, Ronnie Smith; sisters, Katherine Strong, Lucille Shoemake, Carolyn Walls, and Pauline Goolsby; and brothers, Charles, Harold, William and Billy Johnson.

Survived by son, Randy Smith; two sisters: Lizzie Dawes and Claudine Crawford; grandchildren: Curtis Smith, Amber Smith, and Randy (Stephanie) Mathes; 12 great grandchildren.

