Obit – Mrs. Geraldine Shoulders Gregory

Mrs. Geraldine Shoulders Gregory, age 98, of Smithville and a longtime resident of the Four-Way-Inn community, died peacefully with her daughter, Brenda, present at the daughter’s Fairdale Lane home in Smithville where Mrs. Shoulders had lived since declining health had overtaken her. Mrs. Gregory was pronounced deceased at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, August 22, 2022, suffering from acute respiratory failure, under the care of Alive Hospice of McMinnville.

Mrs. Gregory was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Funeral services from the Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church were conducted Thursday afternoon, August 25th, at 1 p.m. Her longtime pastor, Eld. James Thomas Gibbs, assisted by Bro. Jackie Dillehay officiated at the 1 p.m. services. Burial followed beside her husband in the Beasley-Brooks section of the Dixon Springs Cemetery with her current pastor, Eld. Kenny Hensley, officiating.

The oldest and last surviving of five children and the only daughter, she was born Geraldine Shoulders in the Nick-A-Jack community on October 9, 1923 and was the daughter of the late William Cordell “Dee” Shoulders, who died December 20, 1955 at the age of 55, and Sally May Taylor Shoulders, who died September 27, 1991 at the age of 90.

All four of her brothers preceded her in death, Draper D. (Sop) Shoulders, who died at the age of 71 on December 7, 1997, Rex Johnson Shoulders, who died at the age of 68 on November 22, 2000, Gene Bradley Shoulders, who died at the age 80 on December 25, 2009, and Eld. Billy Joe Shoulders, who died at the age of 84 on January 7, 2020.

Shortly before graduating from Carthage High School in May of 1943, then Miss Shoulders was united in marriage to Graveltown community native, Brent Ray Gregory, on April 10, 1943. He preceded her in death on September 27, 1991 at the age of 70, following over forty eight years of marriage.

As a young lady she was saved and baptized by the late Floyd Wilson “F. W.” Lambert into the full fellowship of the Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church at Pleasant Shade, where she remained a member all of her life and at her death was the oldest member of the church.

Mrs. Gregory may best be remembered as a clerk and pharmacy helper at the former Murrah Drug Co. in Carthage and later after Dr. M. T. Murrah’s death she was employed by the new owner, Gene Radford Oldham, and that was then known as Oldham Drugs.

Her career at the two drug stores spanned from 1951 until her retirement in 1991.

Surviving is her daughter, Brenda Gregory Stanley of Smithville; grandson, Greg Owens and wife, Tammy, of Chattanooga; two great-grandsons, Devon Owens and wife, Brittany, of Harriman, Codi Owens and wife, Stormy, of Adairsville, Georgia.

The Gregory family requests memorials be made to the Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church.

