Obit – Mrs. Kathy Langston

Mrs. Kathy Langston, of Lebanon, died at her Wheeler Street home in Lebanon on Sunday evening, August 21, 2022, and was pronounced deceased by Avalon Hospice of Lebanon at 6:19 p.m., at the age of 66

Mrs. Langston was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services were conducted Saturday, August 27th, at 12 noon with Bro. Jeff Burton officiating. Burial followed near her son in the Greenwood Cemetery North on Dickerson Road in Goodletsville.

Born Katherine Elizabeth Riddle in Rock Island in Rock Island County, Illinois on April 9, 1956, she was the daughter of Mrs. Constance Ernel “Connie” Rummels Riddle of Lebanon and the late James Clayburn Riddle.

She was a 1974 graduate of the Alexander Hamilton High School in Westside Castle Heights in the suburb of Los Angles, California.

A son, Jason Corey Riddle, preceded her in death at the age of 41 on April 19, 2016.

Mrs. Langston was a hairstylist and a property manager in Lebanon.

Mrs. Langston was of the Christian faith.

Surviving, in addition to Mrs. Langston’s mother, Connie, are her five children, Larry Haynes Jr. of Fullerton, California, Lynard Charles Tucker and wife, Kayla, of Hendersonville, Stasha Monet Crowder and husband, Nathan, of Carthage, Patrick Ravenscraft and wife, Trisha, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, Lauren Faith Hale of Lebanon; brother, Clayton Riddle and wife, Kutrice, of Whitsitt, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Chloe Elizabeth Tucker, Keyana Rhodes, Shylah Singleton and Natalie Crowder.

