Obit – Mrs. Linda Guffey Cunningham

Mrs. Linda Guffey Cunningham, of Carthage, died at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday evening, August 24th, at the Southern Hills Hospital in Nashville where she was admitted earlier that day, suffering from respiratory arrest.

Graveside services were conducted on Tuesday morning, August 30th, at 11 a.m. with Eld. Dewey Dyer officiating. Interment followed in the Guffey family lot in the Amonette-Taylor section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

She was born Linda Ann Guffey in Hartsville on April 29, 1948 and was one of six children born to the late Raymond Guffey, who died at the age of 67 on May 5, 1983, and Sarah Elizabeth Reece Guffey, who died at the age of 96 on August 24, 2012.

Three sisters, Daura Jane Guffey Neal, died May 31, 2007 at the age of 71, Mary Frances Guffey Harville, died April 9, 2008 at the age of 70, Glenda Jean Guffey Bullington, died September 29, 2014 at the age of 63, Hugh Guffey, died July 10, 2017 at the age of 76, Jack Wayne Guffey, died April 18, 1968 at the age of 23.

A niece, Barbara Sue Akers, also preceded her in death on September 5, 2021 at the age of 63.

Mrs. Cunningham was a former employee of the former Welch Company at Gordonsville.

She attended the Carthage Church of Christ.

Her only immediate survivors are her nieces and nephews, Delores Neal of South Carthage, William Guffey of the Rock City community, Darlene Guffey Dyer and husband, Eld. Dewey Dyer, of the Elmwood community, James Neal and wife, Patricia, of Red Boiling Springs, Jack Guffey of Bradenton, Florida; sister-in-law, Lassie Guffey of the Rock City community.

