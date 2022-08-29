Obit – Ms. Ellen Grenfell

Ms. Ellen Grenfell, of Murfreesboro, died at the age of 79 at 9:07 p.m. Sunday evening, August 21, 2022, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had made her home since March 17, 2022.

Mrs. Grenfell was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

She was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and will be forwarded to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania for interment in the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native was born Ellen Ardrey Grenfell on September 13, 1942 and was one of two children of the late William and Edith Malcolm Grenfell.

Ms. Grenfell was a retired administrative assistant for the United States Department of Agriculture.

Before failing health, she relocated to Murfreesboro to be near her son and his family.

Ms. Grenfell was a graduate of the Philadelphia School system.

She was a non-denominational Christian.

She is survived by a son, Christopher “Chris” Grenfell and wife, Joy, of Murfreesboro; brother, David Grenfell of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Sarah Grenfell and Wesley Grenfell, both of Murfreesboro; great-grandchild, Zaia Grenfell Bishop.

