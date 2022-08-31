Brush Creek horror author’s new book

A Brush Creek author plans to hold a book launch party at the Carthage Junction Depot.

A fiction writer, Ronald Kelly will be unveiling his new book Southern Fried and Horrified at the depot from noon until 4 p.m., September 3.

Southern Fried and Horrified is Kelly’s new memoir and writing guides.

The event will also feature a horror art show.

A native Tennessean, Kelly has been an author of Southern horror fiction for 36 years, with fifteen novels, twelve short story collections and a Grammy-nominated audio collection to his credit.

Influenced by such writers as Stephen King, Ray Bradbury, Joe R. Lansdale, and Manly Wade Wellman, Kelly sets his tales of rural darkness in the hills and hollows of his native state and other locales of the American South.

His published works include Fear, Undertaker’s Moon, Blood Kin, Hell Hollow, Hindsight, The Buzzard Zone, After the Burn, Midnight Grinding, Mister Glow-Bones, The Halloween Store, Season’s Creepings, Irish Gothic, and The Web of La Sanguinaire & Other Arachnid Horrors.

Kelly’s collection of extreme horror tales, The Essential Sick Stuff, won the 2021 Splatterpunk Award for Best Collection.

Special guests at the book launch party and art show will be Weird Tales cover artist, Lynne Hansen, Bram Stoker Award-winning author, Jeff Strand, and audiobook narrator, J. Rodney Turner. Hansen and Kelly will be displaying their horror-themed artwork, and Kelly, Strand, and author Bridgett Nelson will be signing copies of their books. Narrator Turner will also be doing a reading of Kelly’s work.

​The event will include refreshments and several door prizes.

