Obit – Robert C. “Bob” Stanley

Robert C. “Bob” Stanley, 79, passed away in Carthage, on 8/9/2022 after a valiant fight with lung cancer. Bob was born 2/11/43 in Huntington, IN to Robert E. and Betty “Joan (Niemann) Stanley. He was preceded in death by his father.

Bob graduated from Huntington High School in 1961. He retired from Dana Corporation after 37 years He was transferred from Marion, Indiana to assist in initiating the start up of the Dana Gordonsville facility. He enjoyed golfing, classic cars/hot rods, winters in Florida, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved life.

He is survived by his mother, his loving wife of 44 years, Roberta, his brother, Daniel (Gayle) Stanley, his children, Robert A. Stanley, Raymond (Jodie) Stanley, Denise Weber, and Heidi (Speece) Goss. He has 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Bob requested that there be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the American Lung Cancer Association is appreciated.