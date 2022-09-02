Obit – Mr. Dave Brown

Mr. Dave Brown, age 86, of Elmwood passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home in the Stonewall community.

Dave was born on December 30,1935 in Hulen, KY. Dave was a son of the late George Brown and Neddie Murdie Brown. He was also preceded by 11 brothers and sisters: Douglas Brown, Poe Brown, J.B. Brown, B. P. Brown, George Brown, Ann Derossett, Ruby Baker, Eula Napier, Georgia Craig, Sue Craig, and Rose Ling. He served in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict.

Dave is survived by several nieces and nephews.

There are no services planned for Mr. Brown.

