Obit – Mr. Guy Allen Doney

Mr. Guy Allen Doney, age 63, of Crossville, went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Guy was born August 17, 1959 in Dover, Ohio to the late Victor James Doney and Irene Julia Breadenberg Doney. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Mike Doney. He graduated from Smith County High School in 1977 and married Sharon Ann Chalfont on May 2, 1988. He worked at O’Neil Steel, Parthenon Steel, and Bonnell.

Guy is survived by his wife: Sharon Chafont Doney of Crossville; children: Catherine (Dustin) Hunt of Gordonsville, Robert Sterling of McMinnville, and Aaron (Emily) Sterling of Pleasant Shade; thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren : two brothers: James Patrick Doney of Defeated and Wade Doney of Kempville.

Celebration of Life service were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 3PM with Bro Doug Dillard officiating.

