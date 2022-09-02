Obit – Mr. Lucas Randall Wakefield

Mr. Lucas Randall Wakefield, age 29, of Carthage, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Lucas was born February 6, 1993 in Carthage, a son of Randy and Mary Leslie Buchanan Wakefield. Lucas was a 2011 graduate of Smith County High School, where he excelled in baseball and football – earning all-district honors in each. He also participated in many of the local theatre plays. Lucas had worked for Smith County Animal Clinic. He was a member of the Carthage United Methodist Church and was baptized by Pastor Ed Spiva on April 4, 1993. Lucas was loved by many.

Lucas is survived by parents, Randy and Mary Leslie Wakefield of Carthage; siblings, Anne Leslie (Jeremy) Hunley of Carthage and Will (Kaitlyn) Wakefield of Lebanon; four nephews; Maddux Hunley, Lincoln Hunley, Steel Wakefield, and Rucker Wakefield; aunts and uncles, Bren Hardison, Larry Wakefield, Gary Wakefield, Jan Silcox, Joy Ferrell, and Amanda Owen.

Services were conducted on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 3PM at the Carthage United Methodist Church with Rev. Monica Mowdy officiating.

The family requests memorials be made to Lovie’s Fund.

BASS of CARTHAGE