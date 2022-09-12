Obit – Mr. Billy Randall Bennett, Sr.

Mr. Billy Randall Bennett, Sr, age 65, of Hiwassee, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Mr. Bennett was born September 21, 1956 in Carthage, a son of the late Billy B. Bennett and Bobbie Jewell Woodard Bennett. He married Elizabeth Ann Johnson and she preceded him in death on February 7, 2015. He was also preceded in death by son, Billy Randall Bennett, Jr; sister, Linda Gail Bennett Bow; and brother, Jerry Wayne Bennett. Mr. Bennett worked for several years at Texas Boot and eventually retired from Famous Footwear. After retirement he worked at the Smith County Dump Site at Pope’s Hill.

Mr. Bennett is survived by daughters, Rhonda Gail Bennett (Jimmy) Gregory of Hartsville and Briana Nicole (Tony Hoy) Bennett of Hiwassee; sister, Tammy Bennett (Tracy) Thompson of Lebanon; grandchildren, Tabbatha Overstreet, Ralph Overstreet, Tiffany Gregory, and Jammie (Keith) Phillips; great-grandchildren, Camden Phillips and Elsie Phillips; special friend, Sue Johnson. One niece, five nephews, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Bennett were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 1PM with Bro. Billy Hale and Bro. James Crawford officiating. Interment followed in the Hale Cemetery in the Pea Ridge community of DeKalb County.

