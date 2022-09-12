Obit – Mr. Elbert Stafford

Mr. Elbert Stafford, of the Bradford Hill community, died peacefully at the N. H. C. Health Care in Murfreesboro at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning, September 9, 2022, at the age of 89, where he had resided since May 5th of this year.

Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiated at the 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, September 13th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Wilson County Memorial Park.

The oldest of nine children, he was born Elbert Lee Stafford in Gainesboro in Jackson County and was the son of the late T. Frank Stafford, who died at the age of 82 on August 23, 1992, and Willie Flossie Biggs Stafford, who died at the age of 90 on March 2, 2003.

Five siblings preceded him in death, James Richard Stafford, who died June 23, 2009 at the age of 71, Phillip (Brad) Stafford, who died April 28, 2014 at the age of 48, Dora V. Stafford, who died July 17, 2014 at the age of 78, Gladys Marie Stafford Fitts, who died September 22, 2017 at the age of 77, and Margaret Ann Stafford Cline.

On July 10, 1997 he was united in marriage to Bradford Hill community native, the former Edna Faye Slatton Anderson.

Mrs. Stafford was preceded in death by her husband and the father of their two sons, Clarence D. Anderson, on November 16, 1978, at the age of 35, and Mr. Stafford had lost his wife and the mother of his children, Bobbie Sue Anderson Stafford, who died in 1993 at the age of 56.

Mr. Stafford was a retired concrete pump truck driver operator and retired in 2003 with thirty seven years of service. He often enjoyed telling the story of operating one of the pump trucks and furnishing concrete for the A. T. & T. Building in Nashville.

He was of the Southern Baptist faith.

Surviving Mr. Stafford are three children, Jeff Lee Stafford of Lebanon, Tammy Sue Stafford Cunningham of Murfreesboro, Misty Stafford Vantrease, also of Lebanon; three sisters, Cora Stafford Dillard of Portland, Mable Stafford Mooneyhan of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Cathy Stafford of Hartsville; brother, Willie Stafford and wife, Debbie, of Westmoreland; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

