Obit – Mr. Roy Allen Beasley

Mr. Roy Allen Beasley, age 93, of Riddleton, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Mr. Beasley was born December 28, 1928 in Cages Bend, a son of the late Raymond H. Beasley and Zelma Jane Taylor Beasley. He was also preceded in death by son, Richard Alan Beasley, on May 25, 2022, sister, Mary Helen Beasley (Edward) Elmore, and brother, Joe (Lorene Gregory) Beasley.

Mr. Beasley was a 1948 graduate of Smith County High School. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Alaska. Mr. Beasley married Margaret Geneva Dodson on September 21, 1957. He worked for numerous years as a bull dozer operator. His employment included time at Francis Whitley and the Jersey Manier Zinc Mine. He attended the Methodist church and was a lifelong farmer.

Mr. Beasley is survived by wife, Margaret Geneva Dodson Beasley of Riddleton; son, Anthony (Sheryl) Beasley of Riddleton; sister, Linda McDonald of Dixon Springs; nephew, John (Margie) Beasley of Clarksville; numerous cousins.

Funeral services for Mr. Beasley were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 1PM with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating. Interment followed in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

BASS of CARTHAGE