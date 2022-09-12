Obit – Mrs. Grace Gregory

Retired Carthage business lady and family matriarch Mrs. Grace Gregory, age 89, of the Riddleton community, was pronounced deceased at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. at 11:34 p.m. Friday evening, September 2, 2022, after becoming gravely ill at the Gregory family farm home on Rome Road. Mrs. Gregory had been lovingly and patiently cared for by family and her caregivers since suffering a stroke in February of 2015.

Eld. Junior Dickerson officiated at the 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, September 5th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed the service beside her husband and son in the Gregory lot in the Gazebo Garden at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born Thelma Grace Campbell in the Cato community on June 23, 1933, she was the younger of two daughters born to the late Robert Shela Campbell, who died at the age of 42 on August 18, 1944, and Sallie Susan Massey Campbell, who died at the age of 90 on December 10, 1992.

Mrs. Gregory was saddened by the loss of one of her three sons, Thomas William “Tommy” Gregory, who died unexpectedly from heart failure on May 19, 2014 at the age of 57.

At the Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church in the Cato community on January 22, 1955, she was united in marriage by the late Eld. R.D. Brooks to Riddleton community native Billy (Billy G.) Gregory, who was her partner in life as well as in business. He preceded her in death at the age of 79 on August 10, 2010.

She and Billy G. had owned and operated the Smith County Commission Company since March of 1966 and after his death she, along with her sons, continued to operate the business until the sale in September of 2018, for a total of fifty two and a half years of dedication to the area farmers.

She was saved at an early age and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church in the Cato community.

Surviving Mrs. Grace are her other two sons, David Gregory and wife, Melissa Case Gregory, of the Riddleton community, Richard Gregory and wife, Leah Grisham Gregory, of South Carthage; sister, Robbie Campbell Evitts of the Cato community; seven grandchildren, Daniel Gregory and wife, Mia McCall Gregory, Austin Gregory, Justin Gregory and wife, Sunshine, Campbell Gregory, and Cade Gregory, Amber Gregory West and husband, Bradley, Mandy Gregory Dixon; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler and Kaylee Dixon, Farmer and Harvest Gregory, Mattie and Rob West, Reece Gregory.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE