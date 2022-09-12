Obit – Mrs. Joyce Gregory Branham

Mrs. Joyce Gregory Branham, of the Rawls Creek community, died peacefully at 9:03 p.m. Saturday evening, September 3, 2022, with all her family at her bedside. Avalon Hospice of Cookeville pronounced her deceased at 10:43 p.m. Mrs. Branham was 72.

The Celebration of Life funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted on Wednesday afternoon, September 7th, with Bro. Jacob Lannom officiating. Following the 1 p.m. services, burial was beside her husband in the Conatser Cemetery on Berea Church Road in rural Wilson County.

Mrs. Branham was one of ten children and was born Joyce Elaine Gregory in Carthage on March 15, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Samuel Robert “Sam” Gregory Sr., who died June 14, 1992 at the age of 72, and Edith Mae Bowman Gregory, who died September 21, 1998 at the age of 67.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Lavon “Sandy” Gregory Silcox, who died August 21, 2021 at the age of 67, James Robert “Jimmie” Gregory, who died at the age of six months on February 15, 1953, Samuel Clayton Gregory, who died April 16, 2012 at the age of 60, Samuel Robert “Bobby” Gregory, who died October 22, 2020 at the age of 82, and Ernest “Ernie” Gregory, who died May 7, 2022 at the age of 63.

Mrs. Branham was married to Lebanon native Wesley Matthew “Buddy” Branham on August 14, 1971 in Hartsville by then County Judge, the late E. J. Parker Sr. Mr. Branham preceded her in death on August 4, 2013, at the age of 66, following almost forty two years of marriage.

Mrs. Branham was a recipient of her General Education Degree and graduated from Draughn’s Junior College in Nashville.

She retired in 2011 from the State of Tennessee, Department of Commerce and Insurance, where she was supervisor of the Real Estate licensure section.

Mrs. Branham was of the Southern Baptist faith.

Surviving Mrs. Joyce are her five daughters, Crystal Branham Paris and husband, Ritchie, of Lebanon, Sherrie Branham Paris and husband, Johnny, of Castalian Springs, Renay Branham of Lebanon, Jackie Branham Woolard and husband, Aaron, of the Rawls Creek community, Rebecca Segura of Carthage; two sisters, Edna Gregory Bolin of the Brush Creek community, Linda Gregory Mosley and husband, Ben, of the Brush Creek community; two brothers, Mike Gregory and wife, Teresa, of Madison, Ron Gregory and wife, Marcia, of Springfield; fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

