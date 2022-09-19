Obit – Mrs. Sina Smith Lancaster

Mrs. Sina Smith Lancaster, of Red Boiling Springs, a homemaker and retired funeral home greeter, died at the age of 83 at 1:50 p.m. Monday afternoon, September 5th, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had resided the last few weeks.

Funeral services from the Anderson and Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs were conducted by her longtime former pastor, Eld. James Thomas Gibbs. Burial followed in the Smith Family Lot at the Sanderson Cemetery in the Pleasant Shade community.

Born Sina Ann Smith in the Pleasant Shade community on June 4, 1939, she was one of three children and the only daughter of the late Luster Lee Smith, who died at the age of 74 on July 31, 1982, and Dovie Jewell Holleman Smith, who died at the age of 85 on December 17, 1994.

A son, Jerry Lee “P-Nut” Lancaster, died as the result of a single vehicle automobile accident in the Defeated Creek community at the age of 38 on July 30, 2005, and Mrs. Lancaster’s husband, James Leslie “Jimmy” Lancaster died September 5, 2014 at the age of 77.

Also preceding Mrs. Lancaster in death were her two brothers, Bobby Holliman Smith, who died July 22, 2020 at the age of 85, and Tommy Lee Smith, who died May 20, 1988 at the age of 47.

Mrs. Lancaster had an outgoing personality and infectious laugh and was perfect to greet visitors to the Sanderson Funeral Home in Carthage while residing on College Avenue, and after relocating to Red Boiling Springs was employed by the Phillip Anderson and Son Funeral home which was located beside her home.

She was saved as a teenager and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church in the Pleasant Shade community.

She graduated from the Pleasant Shade Elementary School where she excelled as a basketball player when the girls played half-court.

Mrs. Lancaster was formerly active in the Smith County Home Demonstration Club (now F.C.E.).

She was a 1958 graduate of Macon County High School where she was again an outstanding basketball player on the 57-58 team.

She was a member of the Macon County High School Alumni association and a faithful Macon Tiger fan.

Surviving is a son, James Spencer (Cowboy) Lancaster and companion, Frankie Phillips, of New Market, Tennessee, granddaughter, Dara Jewell Lancaster and great-granddaughter, Bailey Corne, both of Carthage; nieces, Kathy Smith Thompson and Vickie Smith Thomas and husband, Jackie, all of the Russell Hill community; sister-in-law, Sarah Andrews and husband, Dean, of Goodletsville, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob Lancaster and wife, Laura, of Bethpage, and all the people at the funeral homes and ballgames that she met and made friends with.

