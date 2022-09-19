Obit – Ms. Barbara Garrett Dugan

Ms. Barbara Garrett Dugan, age of 70, died with her daughter at her bedside at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022, at her Horizon Circle home in Carthage. She was pronounced deceased at 3:14 p.m. by Avalon Hospice of Cookeville.

Ms. Dugan was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. A private burial for the family was be conducted in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Dugan was one of two children and was the daughter of the late Donald Houston (Pluke) Garrett, who died September 8, 2001 at the age of 80, and Mary Kathleen Andrews Garrett, who died January 10, 2004 at the age of 77, and was born Barbara Ann Garrett in the Dixon Springs community on Valentine Day, February 14, 1952.

Her brother, retired Hartsville businessman Mike Garrett, died at the age of 58 on January 29, 2006.

Mrs. Dugan was a non-denominational Christian.

She was a 1970 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in Home Economics and Business. She was a member of the Future Homemakers Class and Pep Club all four of her high school years, a delegate to the state convention her freshman year and chapter vice-president her senior year. Her senior year she was also a football homecoming attendant and was voted by her classmates as the girl class member with the Best Personality.

She also was a business graduate of the Hartsville Vocational School.

During the construction of the Hartsville Nuclear Plant she was in the office there and following the closing was employed by the Wal-Mart Store as a customer service representative.

Surviving is her daughter, Keri Breann Dugan Duke and husband, Stephen, of South Carthage; a son, Chad Patterson of Nashville; two grandchildren, Lance Duke and Kalli Woodard; and her beloved fur babies, Shelby and Michonne.

