Obit – Mr. Jim Caruthers

Mr. Jim Caruthers, of the Holleman Bend community at Granville, was discovered deceased at his Ezell-Ragland home Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022. The 62 year old Mr. Caruthers was pronounced deceased by a Jackson County Paramedic Deputy Medical Investigator at 7:34 p.m.

Mr. Caruthers was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and no services are planned at this time.

Born James Wayne Caruthers in Gainesboro on March 6, 1960, he was reared by his late step-father, Joe Hopkins, who died at the age of 63 on July 16, 1995, and his mother, and was the son of the late Ann Pate Hopkins, who died at the age of 62 on August 5, 1994.

Also preceding him in death was an infant sister, Carolyn Caruthers.

His father, James R. Caruthers, preceded Jim in death.

He was the beloved grandson of the late Irvey Buford “I. B.” Pate, who died September 17, 1977 at the age of 83, and Vivian Cooper Pate, who died February 25, 1968 at the age of 66, and the beloved nephew of the late Truman Bold Duff, who died in 1977 at the age of 61, and Polly Frances Pate Duff, who died May 2, 2014 at the age of 89.

Mr. Caruthers was a 1978 graduate of the Jackson County High School where he was a proud member of the Blue Devils football team and following graduation furthered his education at the Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Geology with a specialty in soils.

He was a longtime employee with the P. M. Environmental Company in Cookeville, before retiring in 2020 as a Geologist.

Mr. Caruthers had many friends due to his friendly, easy going personality, sense of humor.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, as well as spending time with his friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his brother, Charles Pate Caruthers of Jacksonville, North Carolina; cousins who cared for his wellbeing, Patricia Pate Duff Mitchell and husband, Huey, of Madison, Alabama, and Gill Cooper Duff and wife, Martha, of Nashville, nieces, Autumn Wingfield of Jackson, Alabama, Misty Denson and husband, Jamie, of Gainesboro; extended family, Blake Cooper Meeks and wife, Laci, of Suwannee, Georgia.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE

