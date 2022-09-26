Obit – Paul Davis

March 16, 1965 – September 20, 2022

Our beloved son, brother, friend and partner, Paul Davis, passed away on September 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee after a courageous battle with his illness. Predeceased by his father, George, he leaves behind to mourn, his loving mother, Clemence Maclure Davis, siblings, Kathleen (Fletcher), Patrick, Ed, Marcella (Alan), Bill (Wendy), Scott (Debbie), Jack (Casey), his many nieces, nephews, and friends whose lives he touched so dearly and Emma Mae who brought joy to Paul’s life. Paul also leaves behind his cherished partner, Ashley Bradford.

Paul’s career at Dana spanned 32 years, the first 18 in Magog, Quebec, and 14 more in Gordonsville. Throughout the years, Paul earned multiple promotions, accolades, and respect through his combination of work ethic, intelligence, and passion for his work.

Paul moved to Tennessee in 2008 and made his home in Smith County. One of Paul’s favorite stories was telling why he chose Tennessee. He loved the warm weather and country music. Paul enjoyed going to concerts, Predators hockey games and Titans football games. Paul met many friends in Tennessee and formed bonds that will be everlasting.

Paul was a kind, caring, and generous gentle giant with a great sense of humor who lived life to the fullest. He made friends and great memories wherever he went. Never a goodbye, but always a boisterous “Later!” whenever he left a room. We will see Paul later, but until then, he will be greatly missed with countless cherished memories to keep.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Sanderson Funeral Home, Carthage, on October 15th from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE