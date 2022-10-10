Obit – Titus Mofield

A 2022 Smith County High School graduate, Titus Mofield age 18, of the Popes Hill community, was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, October 5, 2022.

He was transported by Vanderbilt Life Flight to the emergency department following a motorcycle accident on East Main Street in Hartsville earlier that afternoon.

Sunday afternoon, October 9th, funeral services were conducted by Bro. Brandon Patton at 3 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. His uncle, Joshua Mofield, and mentor, Ronnie Presley, delivered eulogies. Burial followed in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Titus was the son of Trinity James Mofield and Stephanie Dawn Landers Mofield of the Popes Hill community and was born Titus James Mofield at the former University Medical Center in Lebanon on April 24, 2004.

He graduated from S. C. H. S. in the spring of 2022 and majored in Auto Mechanics.

Following graduation he was presently attending the Tennessee Technology Center at Hartsville where he was studying auto mechanics. He had a passion in studying and learning anything to do with engines.

He was baptized in 2009 into the full fellowship of the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon where he remained a member.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sister, whom he adored, Cassie Mofield, a junior at Smith County High School, also of the Popes Hill community; his maternal grandparents, Gary and Jan Landers of Lebanon, paternal grandparents, David and Teresa West Mofield of the Hiwassee community; paternal great-grandmother, Kathleen Mofield of Lebanon; additional survivors include many friends, beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE