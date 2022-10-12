Obit – Ms. Linda Ascencio

Ms. Linda Hope Ascencio, age 84, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Ms. Ascencio was born April 16, 1938 in Detroit, MI, a daughter of the late Moises Ascencio and Emma Feria Ascencio. She was also preceded in death by Brothers; Ralph Ascencio, Gilbert Ascencio, and Michael Ascencio. She retired from Chrysler Corporation after many years and was still an active member of the Chrysler Girls Club.

Ms. Ascencio is survived by Brother; Tito Ascencio of Farmington Hills, MI. Friend; Geraldine Bennett of Gordonsville, TN. Several nieces and nephews and the Chrysler Girls Club.

Ms. Ascencio is at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Graveside services and interment will be conducted on Thursday Oct 13, 2022 at 10AM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Father Don Tranel officiating.

Family and friends will gather at the Gordonsville Cemetery just prior to the 10AM Graveside service.