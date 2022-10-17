Leave a Comment

Mr. Tony Hembree, age 58, of South Carthage was pronounced dead on arrival at 2:20 p.m. Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022, after becoming gravely ill at his Cumberland Cove home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 6 p.m. Thursday evening, October 20th, at 6 p.m. at the Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church located at 208 Upper Ferry Road in Carthage. Father Don Tranel will be the officiant.

The Hembree family will receive friends at the church sanctuary on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the Mass at 6 p.m.

Mr. Hembree was one of three sons born to the late Donald Edward Hembree, who died September 17, 2020 at the age of 82, and Anna Fay Phy Hembree, who died February 16, 2015 at the age of 73, and was born Tony Edward Hembree in Cookeville on July 12, 1964.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Monica N. Hembree, who died at the age of 32 on May 15, 2020, and by a brother, Mark Anthony Hembree, who died at the age of 44 on February 6, 2008.

Mr. Hembree was a 1982 graduate of Cookeville High School.

On August 10, 1991 in Cookeville he was united in marriage to Akron, Ohio native, the former Lisa Marie Saxton, a retired Smith County High School educator, who had relocated with her family to Cookeville for her to attend and obtain an education degree from Tennessee Tech.

Before going into the food truck service business Mr. Hembree had been employed at the William L. Bonnell Co. in Gordonsville.

Mr. Hembree was a communicant of the Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Carthage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of thirty one years, are their two sons, Tez Hembree and wife, Kumiko, and Rick Hembree, all of South Carthage; brother, Jackie Hembree and wife, Cindy, of Cookeville.

The Hembree family requests memorials to either the Rick Saxton Hembree future fund or the Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE

djd