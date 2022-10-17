Obit – Helen Turner Taylor

Helen Turner Taylor, age 102, passed away on October 12, 2022, just 12 days short of her 103rd birthday. She was born October 24, 1919 in Temperance Hall.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of McMinnville where she was active in the prayer shawl ministry.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, J.W. Taylor; her parents, Henry Grady Turner and Daisy Dean Odum Turner, and brother, Gerald Lester Turner (Edith).

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Miller of Franklin; sons, David Turner Taylor (Ann) of Huntsville, AL and James Whitley Taylor (Phil) of McMinnville; grandchildren, Jay, Christopher (Tracy) and Timothy (Veronique) Taylor, Shea Taylor, Lea Street (Alex), Amy Childress (Jason), Terri Biles (Steve) and twelve great-grandchildren.

Graveside service and interment was Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Brush Creek Cemetery in Smith County, at 2:00 p.m. Friends and family met at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of McMinnville or to a charity of your choice.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE