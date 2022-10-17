Obit – Mrs. Lydia Michelle Washer Foote

Mrs. Lydia Michelle Washer Foote, age 42, of Sykes, passed away Thursday October 13, 2022 at her home.

Lydia was born on November 26, 1979 in Nashville, a daughter of Cindy Lee Skinner Grisham and the late Larry Eugene Washer. She graduated from Hardin County, KY High School. She married James Robert Foote on July 22, 2001. She was a stay at home mom who home schooled her children, and was an artist, painter and writer.

Lydia is survived by her husband, James R. Foote of Sykes; children, Elaina Ruby Foote of Sykes, Aidan James Foote of Sykes, and Gannon Lawrence Foote of Sykes; mother, Cindy (Chester) Grisham of Alexandria; sisters, Julie Rader of South Carthage and Alicia Washer of Dickson; biological father, Tom Walton of Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Foote was at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home where funeral services were conducted Tuesday October 18, 2022 at 1PM by Brother Scott Nesbitt. Interment was in the Brush Creek Cemetery, Brush Creek.

The Foote family request memorial donations in her memory be made to assist with funeral expenses.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE