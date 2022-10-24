Obit – Mrs. Teresa Woodard Harville

A Riddleton community housewife, Mrs. Teresa Woodard Harville, succumbed to a year-long battle with liver failure at her Riddleton Circle home, surrounded by her loving family. Death occurred at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022, at the age of 70. She was pronounced deceased at 9:01 p.m. by Caris Hospice of Cookeville who had been lovingly assisting the family with her care during her final days.

Mrs. Harville’s brother-in-law, Pastor Lanny Thomas, assisted by her first cousin, Bro. Jackie Dillehay, officiated at the 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, October 21st, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the College Park section at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

She was the oldest of seven children of Mrs. Mildred Earline Hunt Woodard of the Tanglewood community and the late Defeated Creek community farmer, James Swope “Buddy” Woodard, who died at the age of 69 on June 5, 1997, and was born Vicki Teresa Woodard at the former Petty-Green Clinic (now the site of Smith County Drugs) in Carthage on July 24, 1952.

Mrs. Harville was a 1970 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in business education and home economics. While there she was a member of the office staff, the “Black & Gold” staff, in the junior play, and the pep club, and in home economics, she was the chapter parliamentarian her sophomore year and treasurer her junior year.

It was stated of her in the 1970 annual, “In her you may put your trust, she is true to everyone.”

Following graduation from S.C. H. S. she attended the L. P. N. program at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center, and following graduation, she was employed at Carthage Family Specialist, located at the former Carthage General Hospital in South Carthage.

Before retirement she worked in home health, and in 1997 retired to assist with the care of her ailing father.

A brother, James Randall “Buck” Woodard, preceded her in death on June 26, 2016 at the age of 61.

At the South Carthage home of her aunt and uncle, Joy Faye Hunt Holmes and J. P. Holmes, she was united in marriage to Horseshoe Bend community native, Barry Lee Harville on March 15, 1974. The ceremony was officiated by her then pastor, Rev. Arnet Creasey.

Mrs. Harville was saved at the Mount Zion United Methodist Church in the Sullivans Bend community and was baptized by then pastor, Rev. Othel Dunham. She later attended the Carthage Church of God.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of over forty eight years, and her mother, is their son, S.C.H.S coach and teacher, Jason Harville and wife, Lisa Kemp Harville, of the Four-Way-Inn community; daughter, Peggy Harville Faustina of Carthage; four sisters, Nancy Woodard of Carthage, Margaret Woodard West and husband, Paul, of the Tanglewood community, Brenda Woodard Thomas and husband, Bro. Lanny Thomas, of the Union Camp community, Sherry Woodard Goolsby and husband, Jim of the Tanglewood community; brother, Gordon “Gordie” Woodard of the Tanglewood community; four grandchildren, Grace and Gabriel Harville of the Four-Way-Inn community, Morgan Faustina Dodson and husband, Conner, Lelani Faustina, all of Carthage.

