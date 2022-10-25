Halloween events for young, as well as old

Both young and old have plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween which in recent years has become increasing in popularity for all ages.

The two largest celebrations are expected in downtown Carthage and Gordonsville.

•In Carthage, Hometown Halloween will run from 4-7 p.m., Halloween night. Participants will be handing out candy at various locations on Main Street in downtown. Some businesses will also be open for the event. There will be activities such as a haunted maze.

•On Main Street in Gordonsville, it will be much the same from 5-8 p.m., with its annual Halloween Bash. The event features a photo booth, music, dancing, door prizes, a $250 cash giveaway, a costume contest, tons of candy and much more. Domino’s Pizza and Helen’s Restaurant will be set up providing various types of food and drinks. Southern Shave & Brew Company will also be in attendance serving a variety of shakes, frappes, and snow cones. The events are not just for children, rather adults, many of which are dressed in costume, enjoy the merriment as well.

Other events include:

•The Brush Creek Haunted Barn, a benefit for Smith County Humane. The Haunted Barn is located at 34 Luther Allen Lane in Brush Creek and will be open October 28, 29, 30 and 31. The Haunted Barn is open from 7-10 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the entrance to the event.

•The Smith County Playhouse presents The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at the Smith County High School Auditorium. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m., October 27; 6:30 p.m., October 29; 2:30 p.m., October 30; 8 p.m., October 31. Tickets can be purchased at the auditorium or on line at smithcountybooktix.com.

•The final dates for Clue On Stage, the latest production at the Smith County Fine Arts Center’s theatre located in the historic courthouse in Carthage will be held this week. The production includes a catered dinner along with a murder mystery play. The murder mystery dinner theatre production remaining dates are October 28-29. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. A special late night “spooky finale” will be held on October 29. The event will include haunted hors d’ouvers prior to a 9 p.m. show. Reserve seating tickets are $25 each (show with dinner included). Tickets for the “finale” show are $20 (show with haunted hors d’ouvers).

•At the Defeated Creek Marina and Campground where Haunted Woods—Nightmare on Marina Lane is taking place. The event’s final dates are October 28-29 with a special event on October 30. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and closes at 10:30 p.m. Admission for October 28-29 is $13. The October 30 special event is “priced separately”. Also, the Nightmare on Marine Lane—Haunted Woods Trunk-or-Treat will have a special night from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., October 28. Children can walk through the haunted woods free of charge. Actors will hand out candy (No scares). The event is located at 160 Marina Lane (Defeated Creek Marina and Campgrounds).