Obit – Betty Jane Moss McMillen

Betty Jane Moss McMillen was born on December 23, 1935, to her parents, the late Grady and Johnnie Moss, and departed this life on Saturday night, October 29, 2022, at the age of 86.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McMillen; 2 sisters, Ruth Dunn and Rose Braswell, and a brother, Jim Moss. Betty was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church and attended the Watertown First Baptist Church. She worked at Norvell for 15 years and was a homemaker.

She is survived by 3 children, Roberta (Ronnie) Jackson, Teresa (Dennis) Slager and Mike McMillen all of Alexandria; 5 grandchildren, Beth (Eddie) Davis, Rhonda (Jake) Watts, Holly Slager Williams, Stephen (Brandy) Jackson and Jon (Katie) Slager; 9 great-grandchildren, Paige Davis, Arielle (Dee) Smith, Damian (Reagan) Davis, Koby (Summer) Watts, Kelcie Watts, Preston Williams, Lucas Jackson, Livy and Ellie Jon Slager; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Azzie and Adriel Smith; 3 sisters, Ruby Gibbs of Alexandria, Margaret Jackson and Martha Payne, both of Brush Creek; sister-in-law, Sue McMillen of Alexandria; brother-in-law, Vic (Debbie) McMillen of Alexandria; several nieces and nephews and special caregivers, Faye Neville and Bea Farmer, and Alive Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:PM Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Watertown First Baptist Church with Bros. Mike Burns, Gary Rickman and Michael Hale officiating and burial will follow in Hillview Cemetery with Bros. Don Mathis and Ben Putnam officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday 4:PM until 8:PM at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown and Wednesday 10:AM until the time of the service at 2:PM at the Watertown First Baptist Church. In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Sherry’s Run, in memory of Betty.

DeKalb Funeral Chapel in Smithville and Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown are in charge of the arrangements.