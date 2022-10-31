Obit – Mr. Larry Wesley Reed

Mr. Larry Wesley Reed, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family on October 23, 2022.

Larry was born to James Willard Reed and Mildred Francis Bennett on April 16th, 1954. He was born and raised in Nashville, and he was proud of where he came from. Larry served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. He went on to fulfill his dream of being a firefighter where he served the downtown Nashville area for 25 years. Larry was a member of the American Legion Post 88 for 45 years and a longtime parishioner of St. Edward Catholic Church in Nashville.

His proudest achievement was his family. Larry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sharon Raybourn Reed, his daughters, Aimee Reed, Rachel Davis, and Rebecca (Jody) Stewart, his grandchildren, Michael (Sabrina) Hall, Ben (Lilly) Hall, Reese Davis, Nolan, Morea, and Tyler Stewart, 3 great grandchildren, his sisters, Debra (Bob) Williams, Theresa (Roger) Gains, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James Willard Reed and Mildred Francis Bennett Reed and brothers, Gary Reed and Michael Reed.

Funeral services for Mr. Reed were conducted on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1PM with family delivering the eulogy. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood in Larry’s memory.

Bass of Gordonsville