Obit – Mrs. Carolyn Givens Duncan

Mrs. Carolyn Givens Duncan, age 77, a homemaker of Carthage, died peacefully Tuesday afternoon, October 25, 2022, at 2:08 p.m. at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she was admitted April 22, 2021, suffering from dementia.

Her cousin, Pastor Lanny Thomas, officiated at the Saturday afternoon, October 29th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Following the 1 p.m. services, burial was beside her first husband in the Sanderson Cemetery at Pleasant Shade.

She was one of seven children born to the late Sid Taylor Givens, who died at the age of 79 on February 9, 1998, and Aria Dois Woodard Givens, who died at the age of 62 on February 29, 1988.

Her first husband, Pleasant Shade community native Rex Clay McMillan Jr., died October 17, 1977 at the age of 37, and in 1989 she was united in marriage to Thomas Wilson Duncan who preceded her in death on February 27, 2018 at the age of 71.

Mrs. Duncan was also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Joyce Givens Watts, who died January 18, 1997 at the age of 48, and a daughter, Donna Carol McMillan, who died at the age of 2 months on December 28, 1964.

Mrs. Duncan was of the Baptist faith.

She was employed at the Welch Corporation in Gordonsville before the plants closing.

Surviving are her three sisters, Mary Lou (Linda) Givens Jackson and husband, Thurman, of the Elmwood community, Patricia Givens Grisham and husband, Danny, of the Horseshoe Bend community, Patsy Givens of Carthage; five children, Cheryl Calhoun and husband, George, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Angela Strickland of Carthage, Connie Duncan of Murfreesboro, Penny Silcox of South Carthage, Steve McMillan of Carthage; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

