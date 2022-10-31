Obit – Mrs. Linda Marsh

Linda Marsh passed away on October 23, 2022 at age 84. No services are scheduled at this time. Linda Rae Marsh was born in Granville to Christine Young and Douglas Watts. She owned and operated her own floral business for 16 years, where she worked with many families and hospitals. Another talent was hairstyling; she was in the first graduating class from barber school. Mrs. Marsh enjoyed reading, fishing, and watching football, especially the Tennessee Titans. She was a member of Chestnut Mound Baptist Church.

Mrs. Marsh is survived by son Michael (Tara) Marsh, grandchildren, Lorie (Lee) Jacobs, Hunter Marsh, and Hannah Marsh, and great-grandchildren, Owen Jacobs and Charley Jacobs. She is preceded in death by husband, Grady Marsh, son Gregory Marsh, parents, Christine Young and Douglas Watts, and siblings, Melvin Watts, Loyd Watts, Myra Kirkham, Jean Robins, and Faye Wilson.

