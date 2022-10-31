Obit – Mrs. Shirley Henson Hailey

A longtime Registered Nurse, Mrs. Shirley Henson Hailey, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, as a result of liver failure, at the age of 75 at 12:50 p.m. Friday afternoon, October 28, 2022. She was admitted Sunday morning, October 23rd, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

Mrs. Hailey was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her funeral services were conducted Monday afternoon, October 31st. Her minister, Sam Willcut assisted by her associate minister, Travis Thomas, officiated at the 1 p.m. services. Burial followed in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

A tribute by the Tennessee Nurses Honor Guard opened the 1 p.m. chapel service.

Born Shirley Henson in Livingston on August 14, 1947, she was the fifth of five children born to the late Raymond Clayton Henson, who died at the age of 62 on June 6, 1967, and Mary Effie Brown Henson, who died at the age of 84 on May 9, 1999.

Two sisters preceded her in death, Clarissa Marie Henson Apple, who died May 15, 2017 at the age of 80, Anna Clois Henson Jones, who died August 20, 1996, and a brother, Cecil Earl Henson, who died June 27, 1977 at the age of 43.

At the Carthage First Baptist Church on September 12, 1970, she was united in marriage to Difficult community native David Alan Hailey. The ceremony was performed by the late Eld. Phocian Gibbs.

She was a 1965 graduate of the Jackson County Central High School where she was an outstanding basketball player and her senior year she was ranked the 3rd most outstanding ladies basketball player in the State of Tennessee.

Mrs. Hailey was a 1968 graduate of the Smith County Hospital Licensed Practical Nurse program taught by the late Mrs. Polly Beasley.

In 1976 she was awarded her degree in nursing to become a Registered Nurse from the University of Tennessee Nursing Program.

Her career began at the former Smith County Hospital (now Riverview Regional Medical Center) in 1967, and from where she retired as Supervisor of the Surgery Department in August of 2014, with a nursing career spanning forty seven years.

Mrs. Hailey was a member of the Montrose Church of Christ at Defeated Creek where she faithfully attended and had been a Sunday school teacher.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Alan, of over fifty two years, is their daughter, Beth Hailey Overstreet and husband, Stephen, of the Tanglewood community; their son, Dusty Hailey and wife, Kelly, of the Monoville community; four grandchildren, Hailey Raye Overstreet, Emma Claire Overstreet, Haley Brown, Kendra Bellar and husband, Robin; one great-granddaughter, Madisyn Webb; sister, Sylvia Sue Luttmann and husband, Bob, of Cookeville.

The Hailey family requests memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

