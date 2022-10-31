Obit – Sara Agee Eastes

Sara Agee Eastes, age 89, of Watertown, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon. Born April 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Hobson Agee and Ora Davis Thompson Agee and was preceded in death by her husband, Billy W. Eastes in 2018. Sara was a graduate of Watertown High School and was a longtime active member of the New Middleton United Methodist Church and Commerce Home Demonstration Club.

She is survived by her children, Anita Price of Lebanon, Richard (Janice) Eastes of Merritt Island, FL and David (Glenda) Eastes of Sparta; grandchildren, Adam (Michelle) Price, Matthew Price, Amelia (Rich) Telleria, Drew (Stepheny) Eastes; great grandchildren, Mary Catherine Price, Adalynn Telleria, Eliza Telleria, Allison Eastes.

Graveside services and interment were at noon Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Wilson Co. Memorial Park in Lebanon with Rev. Drew Eastes officiating. Pallbearers, Larry Kilzer, Robert Hall, Randy Watts, David Dunn, Bill Blackburn , Jim Agee.

