Obit – Mrs. Thelma Harper Hunt

Longtime South Carthage homemaker and Avon representative, Mrs. Thelma Harper Hunt, went home to be with her Lord at 6:11 a.m. Friday morning November 4, 2022 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was admitted November 3rd suffering from congestive heart failure. Mrs. Hunt was 76.

Eld. Junior Dickerson assisted by David Dunn officiated at the Sunday afternoon November 6th 3 p.m. funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Thelma Doris Harper in Carthage on January 30, 1946, she was one of five children of the late Nealous Harper who died April 10, 1991 at the age of 85 and Lizzie Mae Culbreath Harper who died November 19, 1998 at the age of 83.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Shelby Jean Harper Christian who died at the age of 79 on August 11, 1019 and Robbie Harper (a twin to Bobby) who died at birth on October 19, 1942 and a brother, Ray Edward Harper who died at the age of 81 on July 31, 2018.

Mrs. Hunt received her General Education Degree and attended the Rewoda (Read-Wooten-Davis) Elementary School in South Carthage.

On April 22, 1961 she was united in marriage to Rawls Creek Community native Lewis Vaden Hunt who preceded her in death at the age of 61 on January 20, 2002.

She was a longtime employee at the former Carthage Shirt Corporation and had been a local Avon representative for over thirty years.

She was saved at the age 12 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church by the late Eld. Phocian Gibbs and where she remained a member until her death. The baptism was conducted at the Pipers Ford in the Caney Fork River in South Carthage.

Survivors include her two sons, Terry Hunt and wife Rita Hulse Hunt of South Carthage, Jimmy Hunt and special friend, Diane Smith of Alexandria; two granddaughters, Megan Hunt Krantz and husband Russell of Portland, Oregon, Mikayla Hunt of South Carthage; brother, Bobby Harper of South Carthage.

SANDESON of CARTHAGE