Thank you to all veterans By Editor | November 9, 2022

Veterans and residents attended the annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony held in Carthage, Sunday afternoon. Following the parade, a concert was held at the historic courthouse in downtown Carthage. Additional photos in this week's Courier.