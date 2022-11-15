Obit – Mrs. Helen Schauer

A Popes Hill community homemaker, Mrs. Helen Schauer, died shortly after arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage and was pronounced deceased at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022. Mrs. Schauer was 73.

Smith County 911 received a call at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday afternoon that she had collapsed at her Lebanon Highway home.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Monday morning, November 14th, at 11 a.m. with Sam Willcut officiating. Burial followed beside her son, Chris, in the Chestnut Mound Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Schauer was born Helen Faye Madewell in the Enigma community and was one of eight children of the late Jabe Madewell Jr., who died at the age of 68 on September 21, 1994, and Mildred Jean Vance Madewell, who died at the age of 71 on July 3, 2000.

A son, Christopher Collins Whitehead, preceded her in death on January 5, 2020 at the age of 47.

Five siblings also preceded her in death, Haven Madewell Gilley, Dorothy Madewell, Teresa Lynn Madewell, Martin Madewell and Jimmy Madewell.

At the Robertson County Courthouse in Springfield on December 15, 1983, she was united in marriage to Moline, Illinois native, Robert Allen Schauer.

Mrs. Schauer was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to Mrs. Schauer’s husband of thirty nine years are four children, Charles Caviness of Virginia, Mary Blackburn of Ashland City, James Whitehead of Nashville, Bobbi Halstead of Troy, Missouri; two sisters, Beulah Allison of Nashville and Shelia Smith of Hendersonville.

