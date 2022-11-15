Obit – Thomas “Doug” Douglas Wills

Thomas “Doug” Douglas Wills, age 88, of Donelson, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Doug was born September 11, 1934 to Elmer and Lillie Wills in Sykes. He attended Gordonsville High School before serving in the Army as a radio operator specialist. At 88 Doug didn’t slow down, he still worked and ran his own business with his son, Cliff, and was a faithful member of Tulip Grove Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Emily, his parents, and his two sisters, Willene Agee and Jean Reasonover. He is survived by his two sons, Kirk (Susan) Wills and Cliff Wills, his grandchildren, Ryan (Lauren), Gina (Kitt) McCone, Mandy, Scott, and —-grandchildren.

His friends and family are invited to share happy memories and celebrate Doug’s life in the way he would want to be remembered-as a loving and caring man who enjoyed life.

Visitation was held Friday, November 18, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 535 Shute Ln, Old Hickory, TN 37138. A funeral service was Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Wills family.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE